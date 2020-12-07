CyberNews Briefs

Defense bill set to pass with state cybersecurity programs

07 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Congress is working on a defense policy bill containing several items that seek to improve states’ cybersecurity efforts. The bill, called the National Defense Authorization Act, is a massive bill passed annually by Congress. This year, the legislation aims to expand the role that the National Guard units play in cyberoperations. It also sets forth changed policies on how the units can collaborate with civilian agencies to combat cyberattacks.

The bill also allows the Pentagon to create a pilot program where National Guard cyber units could offer remote assistance to other states. According to the legislation, this would be conducted in coordination with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and other state agencies. This would also have to be done within the confines of existing mutual aid agreements between states.

