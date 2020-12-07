News BriefsTechnology

China Stakes Its Claim to Quantum Supremacy

07 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Google won international acclaim for its prototype quantum computer last year, which completed a calculation in minutes that would have taken supercomputer thousands of years. On Thursday, the Chinese quantum research group declared that it had achieved quantum supremacy, citing results acquired with its system called Jiuzhang, which completed calculations thought to take two billion years of effort in just minutes.

However, while the two systems draw many similarities in terms of quantum computing, the way they function is fundamentally different. Google builds quantum circuits using superconducting metal that has been chilled to extreme temperatures whereas the Chinese quantum team records results by manipulating photons. Although the world still hasn’t achieved useful quantum computing, the two different types of technology producing results is a promising step in the process.

Read More: China Stakes Its Claim to Quantum Supremacy

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China spacecraft is returning to Earth with moon samples in a first for the country

December 7, 2020

Airbus Bets on Hydrogen to Deliver Zero-Emission Jets

December 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2