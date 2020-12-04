CyberNews Briefs

Facebook to Remove Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation From Platforms

04 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Facebook has recently updated its misinformation policy regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including vaccine-related content. Following its election cycle failure, the company is seeking to fight against claims that it isn’t implementing enough measures to protect its massive user base. Facebook stated yesterday that it plans to remove false claims and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by health experts. The policy will apply to Instagram content as well.

The updated policy reflects the anticipation of vaccines becoming available within the next few months following the UK’s approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. Over the past several years, Facebook has been under fire for its handling of misinformation. Taking the advice of cybersecurity professionals, Facebook plans to reinvent its focus on public health-related misinformation. Due to Facebook’s algorithm, if a post containing false information is not flagged as inaccurate or harmful, it will continue to circulate the platform and amass thousands of comments and likes.

