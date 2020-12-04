Darknet Drug Dealers Are Now Selling ‘Pfizer COVID Vaccines’

This week, the UK ordered 40 million doses of the recently approved Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and the nation is on track to become the first in the world to make the medicine available for general use. In the next few days, hundreds of thousands of doses will be delivered. In the meanwhile, darknet drug dealers are claiming to sell the vaccine through online markets. VICE World News allegedly found multiple vendors on the darknet appearing to sell doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine for as much as $1,300 apiece.

The sellers on these dark markets claim to be able to deliver in any country and insist they had already sold to several high profile customers. At least two vendors that VWN communicated with claimed to be pharmacists obtaining the vaccine through the government. This isn’t the first dark web COVID-19 scam cybersecurity experts have uncovered. Earlier in the year, different sellers posted things such as the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients, at-home COVID testing kits, and other immunity concoctions.

