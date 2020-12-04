China is greatest threat to freedom – US intelligence chief

John Ratcliffe recently released an article to the Wall Street Journal in which he details how China poses the greatest threat to democracy and freedom since World War II. Ratcliffe, the top US Intelligence official, echoes previous concerns expressed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and FBI Chief Christopher Wray. The Trump administration has taken on a complicated diplomatic relationship with China, imposing tariffs and taking measures to keep telecommunications giant Huawei out of the American market and networks, particularly the implementation of 5G technology.

In the article, Ratcliffe warns that Beijing is preparing for a confrontation with the US and is seeking to dominate the world in terms of military power, economic strength, and technological advancements. China has recently stepped up its pressure on Australia, putting tariffs on wine imports and provoking the government over its record in Afghanistan.