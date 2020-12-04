According to US Intelligence, China is allegedly conducting human testing on members of the People’s Liberation Army, seeking to develop soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. This alarming information represents the extent that China is willing to go to maintain military superiority. John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence, states that the program contains no ethical boundaries, reflecting the mindset of Beijing in its pursuit of power.

The CIA has not responded to requests for more information on the super-soldiers program, which is reminiscent of science fiction novel superheroes such as Captian America. Last year, two American scholars investigated China’s ambitions to apply biotech to the battlefield, detailing the process of gene-editing technology such as CRISPR (clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats). Although CRISPR has been used to modify plants and treat genetic diseases, it is considered unethical to seek to boost the performance of healthy people through the manipulation of genes and the volatility of the process.

Read More: China has done human testing to create biologically enhanced super soldiers, says top U.S. official