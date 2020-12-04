News BriefsTechnology

Britain assembles a new cyber force of soldiers and spies

04 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Britain, announced on November 19 that the country would be investing in its biggest defense venture since the Thatcher era. The funding, roughly $8.7 billion, will go towards a new program that seeks to combine its intelligence forces and push technological advancements within the military. The British signals-intelligence service and Britain’s National Cyber Force will likely be at the center of the military overhaul and reform.

The money will fund projects such as naval ship developments, the sending of an aircraft carrier to Asia in 2021, and a Space Command force to detect satellite threats. The plan reverses almost a decade of military cuts and aims to solidify Britain’s position as the second-largest military spender in NATO and the largest in Europe. Britain will boast a military budget of £46.5 billion this year.

Read More: Britain assembles a new cyber force of soldiers and spies

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China is greatest threat to freedom – US intelligence chief

December 4, 2020

China has done human testing to create biologically enhanced super soldiers, says top U.S. official

December 4, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2