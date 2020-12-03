Cyberattacks Discovered on Vaccine Distribution Operations

The IBM cybersecurity division has found that a series of cyberattacks are targeting companies and government organizations pertaining to COVID-19 vaccine development, storage, and distribution. It is unclear whether the attackers are looking to steal technology for keeping vaccines before they are administered or to sabotage the operation. The Department of Homeland Security is planning on issuing its own warning regarding the alarming development on Thursday to Operation Warp Speed.

According to IBM, the attacks seemingly aim to steal network credentials of corporate executives at organizations involved with the vaccine storage process, which is complex as it requires the doses to be kept at a specific temperature, even during transit. The IBM report warns organizations who are a part of the process that cybersecurity diligence, when involved in the vaccine supply chain, is incredibly important.