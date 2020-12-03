Canada, struggling to control a second wave of coronavirus infections, announces billions more in stimulus

The second wave of COVID-19 infections is occurring in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced more than $77 billion in stimulus for Canadian people and businesses. Trudeau acknowledged the effect of the pandemic on the economy and its recovery, offering aid to keep families financially stable and get the economy back on track. The historic stimulus is equal to more than 3% of Canada’s gross domestic product.

Over the past week, COVID infections in Canada have soared to more than 7%, according to data released by the Public Health Agency of Canada. Trudeau also stated that he would maintain a partial border closure with the US and ban more non-essential travel to Canada due to the new developments. Canada has, in total, reported more than 384,000 infections and 12,203 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.