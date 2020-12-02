The first-ever autonomous vehicle pilot is on track to be implemented at Yellowstone National Park in May, according to the National Park Service (NPS). The organization has been developing the technology for months and plans to appeal to its next generation of visitors while cutting costs. The NPS is looking to incorporate technology and nature, raising interest from generations that have grown up surrounded by technology seeking an enhanced experience in the national parks. The autonomous vehicles would provide visitors with a self-driving shuttle service touring the parks.

NPS stated that visitors will be able to ride around Yellowstone’s Canyon Village area in the autonomous vehicles, which will include a manual operator on board at all times for safety reasons. Over the summer, NPS initially launched a request for proposals and began to work with potential partners. Numerous parks sought to be the first to showcase the emerging technology, but Yellowstone won.

Read More: NPS Officials Share Fresh Details on Forthcoming Self-Driving Shuttle Pilot