Global RiskNews Briefs

Tens of thousands of farmers swarm India’s capital to protest deregulation rules

01 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Last week, tens of thousands of farmers gathered in New Dehli to protest new agricultural laws they view as a threat to their livelihoods. Farmers traveled from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by tractor and foot to reach New Dehli and slept in makeshift camps while protesting. They were met with violence such as tear gas and water cannons from the police on Thursday and Friday after protestors allegedly damaged public property and assaulted police officers with stones.

The farmers are protesting against specific agricultural laws passed in September under the guise that it will allow farmers more autonomy to set their own prices and sell directly to private businesses. However, farmers state that the new bill will make it easier for corporate companies to exploit farmers, who make up more than half of India’s workforce.

Read More: Tens of thousands of farmers swarm India’s capital to protest deregulation rules

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Major Power Outage in India Possibly Caused by Hackers

November 23, 2020

At least 1,000 people detained in Belarus in a single day following protester’s death

November 16, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2