Tens of thousands of farmers swarm India’s capital to protest deregulation rules

Last week, tens of thousands of farmers gathered in New Dehli to protest new agricultural laws they view as a threat to their livelihoods. Farmers traveled from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh by tractor and foot to reach New Dehli and slept in makeshift camps while protesting. They were met with violence such as tear gas and water cannons from the police on Thursday and Friday after protestors allegedly damaged public property and assaulted police officers with stones.

The farmers are protesting against specific agricultural laws passed in September under the guise that it will allow farmers more autonomy to set their own prices and sell directly to private businesses. However, farmers state that the new bill will make it easier for corporate companies to exploit farmers, who make up more than half of India’s workforce.