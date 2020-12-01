Global RiskNews Briefs

NATO Should Expand Its Focus to Include China, Report Says

01 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

A report that will allegedly be delivered today urges the alliance group NATO to devote more time and resources to threats posed by China while continuing to deter Russian aggression. The report contains findings from a study commissioned by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General. NATO received harsh criticism last year, particularly from French President Emmanuel Macron, who stated that the alliance was on its way out the door due to difficulties coordinating among its 30 members.

The message of the report is that NATo needs to adapt to an era of power competition between Russia, China, and the US, according to Wess Mitchell who co-chaired the group responsible for the report. The report will be discussed via videoconference amongst members convening on Tuesday and Wednesday. China has not commented on the developments.

