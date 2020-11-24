Global RiskNews Briefs

Tigray forces battling Ethiopian government vow to fight on despite ultimatum to surrender

24 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

An update on Ethiopia’s growing domestic conflict between government forces and rebels in the northern Tigray region has promised to be even bloodier as rebel forces claim they will fight on despite a 72-hour ultimatum issued by the government to surrender. On Sunday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent a strong message to the rebels, offering them 72 hours to step down from the conflict before the issue was further escalated.

On Tuesday, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda stated that the forces had destroyed a prestigious Ethiopian army unit in an assault at Raya-Wahirat. The conflict was allegedly led by a former commander of the unit who had defected to the TPLF side. However, a spokesperson for Mr. Abiy has refuted the claims, which have not been verified due to a regional communications blackout.

Read More: Tigray forces battling Ethiopian government vow to fight on despite ultimatum to surrender

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Several injured in airstrikes on Tigray capital, humanitarian source says

November 20, 2020

Israel strikes ‘Iranian military sites’ in Syria after bombs found in Golan

November 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2