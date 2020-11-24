Tigray forces battling Ethiopian government vow to fight on despite ultimatum to surrender

An update on Ethiopia’s growing domestic conflict between government forces and rebels in the northern Tigray region has promised to be even bloodier as rebel forces claim they will fight on despite a 72-hour ultimatum issued by the government to surrender. On Sunday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent a strong message to the rebels, offering them 72 hours to step down from the conflict before the issue was further escalated.

On Tuesday, Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda stated that the forces had destroyed a prestigious Ethiopian army unit in an assault at Raya-Wahirat. The conflict was allegedly led by a former commander of the unit who had defected to the TPLF side. However, a spokesperson for Mr. Abiy has refuted the claims, which have not been verified due to a regional communications blackout.