Corruption Trial of Former President Sarkozy Opens in France

Yesterday, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy went on trial as part of a probe into whether the former President attempted to bribe a magistrate to obtain confidential information about his finances in the 2007 campaign. Prosecutors have charged Mr.l Sarkozy with corruption and influence peddling. According to prosecutors, Sarkozy abused his influence as former President to help Gilbert Azibert seek a plum job in a court in Monaco.

Prosecutors claim that Mr. Azibert was lured by Sarkozy in an attempt to gain access to information regarding his 2007 campaign funding. Mr. Sarkozy allegedly used the Monaco post to persuade Azibert into accepting the position. Sarkozy faces 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $1.2 million.

