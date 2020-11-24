Coronavirus: Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

Despite warnings from health officials, millions of Americans are traveling to celebrate Thanksgiving, presenting a new risk to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Thanksgiving is occurring during a significant wave of coronavirus cases and deaths, and health officials have advised all Americans to remain in their immediate household and refrain from gathering in large groups for the holiday. However, from Friday to Sunday roughly three million people traveled through US airports, about half of the typical figure for Thanksgiving travel.

Dr. Fauci stated that the increase in travel and use of public transportation will push the country deeper into the second wave of cases. Large Thanksgiving meals could become a superspreader event as people gather to eat inside and share serving utensils. On Monday, the US recorded 150,000 cases of COVID-19 in just one day. The US COVID death toll has reached 275,000.