Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah

23 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi oil facility located in Jiddah on Monday. The Houthi rebels reportedly launched a new cruise missile on the site, just hours after Saudi authorities finished hosting a virtual summit for world leaders. The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge the attack and waited for official reports to clarify that the incident was a targeted attack and not merely a fire.

A Houthi military spokesman tweeted about the attacks, claiming that the group fired a new Quds-2 cruise missile to destroy the facility. The spokesman also tweeted a satellite image of Aramco’s North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which is located just southeast of the King Abdulaziz International Airport. There have been no casualties reported from the incident thus far.

