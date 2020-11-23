Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi oil facility located in Jiddah on Monday. The Houthi rebels reportedly launched a new cruise missile on the site, just hours after Saudi authorities finished hosting a virtual summit for world leaders. The kingdom did not immediately acknowledge the attack and waited for official reports to clarify that the incident was a targeted attack and not merely a fire.

A Houthi military spokesman tweeted about the attacks, claiming that the group fired a new Quds-2 cruise missile to destroy the facility. The spokesman also tweeted a satellite image of Aramco’s North Jiddah Bulk Plant, which is located just southeast of the King Abdulaziz International Airport. There have been no casualties reported from the incident thus far.

Read More: Yemen rebels claim attack on Saudi oil facility in Jiddah