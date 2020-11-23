A major power outage that occurred in mid-October in Mumbai, India, may have been the work of some sophisticated hackers. The outage impacted India’s biggest city, causing significant traffic disruption and wreaked havoc on public transportation such as trains and buses. According to authorities, it took two hours to restore power deemed to be allocated to essential services, and twelve hours to fully restore power.

Authorities declared at the time of the outage that sabotage could not be ruled out. On Friday, a local media outlet reported that a cyber police unit has discovered evidence suggesting that the outage may have been caused by attackers. Investigators allegedly found multiple suspicious logins in the servers linked to the power supply and transmission utilities. This movement was traced back to several South Asian countries.

Read More: Major Power Outage in India Possibly Caused by Hackers