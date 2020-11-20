UN condemns detention of human rights advocates in Egypt

The UN’s human rights agency has publicly condemned Egypt’s arrest of three members of a top rights group, calling the arrests human rights violations. The UN also accused Egypt of targeting activities to promote a weak civil society. The arrested men include Gasser Abdel-Razek, the head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), and Karim Ennarah, the organization’s director of criminal justice.

Egypt has repeatedly denied accusations of human rights violations. However, the EIPR claims otherwise as it had been targeted despite its work covering a variety of political, social, civil, and economic issues. The EIPR refutes all claims that its arrested members had links with any terror organization. Mr. Rayek was taken from his home in Cairo and brought to an undisclosed location, according to official sources, while Ennarah was arrest in the organization’s Dahab office. The last man to be arrested was Mohammed Basheer, the office’s manager.