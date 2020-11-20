Several injured in airstrikes on Tigray capital, humanitarian source says

A humanitarian source has reached out to media outlets to report several civilian injuries during airstrikes conducted by the Ethiopian government on the Tigray region, which hosts the country’s rebel forces. Tigray borders Sudan and Eritrea and has been a spot of violence and conflict since Ethiopian federal forces and the regional government of Tigray became entangled in a civil war. Just a week ago, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that they were launching a military offensive against the rebels, including airstrikes.

Abiy stated that the operation aims to “end the impunity” that has been ongoing and endangering Ethiopian families. There have been government-mandated bombings in the capital of Tigray, Mekelle, including some near a church and university. According to humanitarian sources, scores of people have been killed or injured from the bombings. On Wednesday, the Ethiopian government reported that federal troops were closing in on Mekelle.