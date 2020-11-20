Raytheon Employee Jailed for Exporting Missile Data to China

Wei Sun, a former Raytheon employee, has been convicted in the United States on charges related to exporting sensitive military data to China. Sun was an electrical engineer for Raytheon for a decade. This past February, Sun pled guilty to violating the Arms Export Control Act by taking a Raytheon-issued laptop containing military data on a trip to China. Sun allegedly had access to information directly related to defense technology.

Some of the information Sun acquired was controlled and prohibited from export without a license under the act, according to the Department of Justice. The personal trip to China occurred in December of 2018. The most serious data Sun brought to China was data associated with advanced missile guidance systems. The assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division believes that the transportation of data was not an accident.

