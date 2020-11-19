Microsoft gives Linux a security boost with these new attack detection tools

Microsoft has added new endpoint detection and response capabilities to Linux machines. The new features were made public through a preview feature. This will allow for Linux users to be better protected against threats and have the ability to take action quickly when one arises. Linux EDR will also help Defender for Endpoint customers keep their servers safe.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Linux supports six common Linux server distributions also supported by Microsoft, including RHEL 7.2+, CentOS Linux 7.2+, Ubuntu 16 LTS or higher, SLES 12+, Debian 9+, and Oracle Linux 7.2.

