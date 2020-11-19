LAPD Bans Facial Recognition, Citing Privacy Concerns

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has banned the use of commercial facial recognition services, citing privacy and public trust considerations after an expose showed that Clearview AI used the technology 475 times during the trial period alone. The report proved that 25 employees of the department utilized Clearview AI to perform a vast number of searches. Clearview AI is a controversial artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition platform.

The LAPD stated during the ban announcement that its officers will no longer be able to use third-party commercial facial recognition searches while conducting LAPD work. The LAPD added that the Clearview AI software raises significant public trust and privacy concerns due to its practice of using photos from social media and other open-source platforms without consent.