COVID-19 trial breakthroughs are offering hope to people across the world. Tokyo’s Olympic organizers are looking to acquire vaccines for its athletes who want to compete in the event. However, world leaders remain cautious about whether vaccines will be ready in time and if there will be enough to distribute to their at-risk populations. The Olympics organizers feel it would be hard to justify prioritizing young athletes just to hold the Olympics if there is a short supply.

The Olympic Committee, nevertheless, is seeking to secure vaccines for all athletes and officials, who would be attending from around the world. The Tokyo Olympics were seemingly doomed earlier this year, but have now been given new hope through the vaccines’ success thus far.

Read More: Covid-19 Vaccine Progress Gives Tokyo Olympics a Tailwind