A shooting in a residential area of Tehran has claimed to have resulted in the death of Lebanese academic Habib Dawood, who had known ties to the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. However, there is no Lebanese academic by this name. As suspicion over the incident grew, news outlets came to discover that the man who was actually killed was Abu Mohammed al-Masri and his daughter. There has been no explanation for the killings, nor has any group taken responsibility. At least four shots were fired in the incident, from assailants riding on a motorbike.

Abu Mohammed al-Masri is one of the most important figures in the terrorist organization al Qaeda, and his daughter is the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza. The original reports were suspect as there is no Lebanese academic by the name Habib Dawood. There was also no eulogy for this character or his daughter in Lebanon. All of these clues lead experts to uncover the man’s real identity, although the reason behind the killing largely remains a mystery.

