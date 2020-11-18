CyberNews Briefs

Multiple Industrial Control System Vendors Warn of Critical Bugs

18 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Four separate industrial control system vendors, including Real Time Automation and Paradox, released warnings on vulnerabilities all within the range of critical to high-severity. The bugs cause systems to be vulnerable to remote attacks conducted by threat actors. The flaws have a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10.

On Tuesday, provider Claroty publicly disclosed the bug, stating that third-party code utilized in the proprietary Real Time Automation component resulted in networks being vulnerable to a denial-of-service attack. Claroty states that 11 devices from six different vendors are affected by the bug, however, those vendors have not been identified.

Read More: Multiple Industrial Control System Vendors Warn of Critical Bugs

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Over 80,000 ID Cards and Fingerprint Scans Exposed in Cloud Leak

November 18, 2020

Americold Operations Downed by Cyber-Attack

November 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2