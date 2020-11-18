Israel strikes ‘Iranian military sites’ in Syria after bombs found in Golan

Israel has launched airstrikes against what it calls Iranian military targets in Syria. The strikes come just days after Israel allegedly discovered explosive devices in Golan Heights, which is currently occupied by Israel. A Syrian state news agency reported that a number of missiles were downed, saying that three Syrian soldiers were killed. However, a human rights watchdog found that 10 people died, including five Iranians.

Israel has been blamed for repeated attacks against Iranian targets in Syria, however, it rarely claims responsibility publicly. According to Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col Jonathan Conricus, three Claymore anti-personnel charges were discovered within close proximity to an Israeli military position in Golan Heights on Tuesday, prompting the attacks.