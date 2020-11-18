The COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium was created at the beginning of the pandemic, aiming to allow researchers to access supercomputers to assist them in studies of the infectious virus. The group has announced that it will be moving into the next chapter after eight months of operation, during which it advanced more than 90 COVID-19 research process and doubled its available computing capacity.

The consortium has entered into a collaboration with IBM and the Energy Department, stating that it will now prioritize research programs looking to boost patient outcomes over the next six months. The switch in focus signifies a turning point in COVID-19 research, as scientists seek to ensure that patients are faring well in the months after initial infection and recovery. This consortium may also be using their supercomputers to research vaccine effectiveness and aftercare.

Read More: COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium Shifts Focus to Patient Outcomes