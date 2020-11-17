News BriefsTechnology

SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with space station

17 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, SpaceX launched an innovative mission to send its Dragon capsule to the International Space Station. As of last night, the capsule successfully performed a series of intricate maneuvers to attach to the ISS. Four astronauts, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Soichi Noguchi will spend the next six months onboard the ISS, joining three astronauts already there.

NASA claims that raising the number of astronauts on the ISS to seven individuals will triple the amount of microgravity scientific research that can be conducted from space. The incoming crew endured several seals and pressure checks before boarding the ISS following their arrival at 04:01. The seven astronauts gave a short update on the process and sentiment onboard the ISS following the arrival.

