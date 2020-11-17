Second Major Hurricane in Two Weeks Slams Central America

On Monday night, Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua. Hurricane Iota is the most powerful Atlantic hurricane recorded this year, stronger than the most recent Hurricane Eta. Eta killed at least 200 people in central America and displaced tens of thousands due to infrastructure and residency damages. When Iota made landfall about 30 miles south of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, it sustained 155mph winds, bringing with it flash floods, mudslides, and other related natural disasters. The region is still recovering from Hurricane Eta, making Iota that much more dangerous.

Some people displaced by Hurricane Eta are still awaiting aid, making them particularly vulnerable to the new storm. Nicaragua’s vice president, Rosario Murillo, stated that an improvised hospital had already been demolished, forcing scores of patients to evacuate. The evacuees include four in intensive care and two women who had just given birth. Iota has become 2020’s first Category 5 storm amid the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record.

