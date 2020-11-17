Global RiskNews Briefs

Ethiopia says it has seized another Tigray town as conflict embroils Eritrea

17 Nov 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has provided an update on the ongoing conflict between Ethiopian rebels in the Tigray region and the government forces as the conflict recently spilled over to include Eritrea. Ahmed stated that they had captured another town within the Tigray region in an attempt to fight the rebel forces. The conflict has been occurring for roughly two weeks, destabilizing Africa, killing hundreds, and forcing thousands more to flee to neighboring countries such as Sudan.

There have been widespread reports of atrocities committed by Ethiopian law enforcement following Ahmed’s orders to launch airstrikes and an on-ground offensive against Tigray’s rulers. The conflict has the potential to force even more Ethiopians to flee their residences and seek asylum in Sudan, which could effectively de-stabilize the entire region.

