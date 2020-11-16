CyberNews Briefs

Scams Ramp Up Ahead of Black Friday Cybercriminal Craze

16 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Cybercriminals are preparing for one of the largest hacking days in the US, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. The shopping holidays attract scammers and hackers due to their nature in pushing a high volume of traffic through eCommerce sites in preparation for the holiday season. Due to the pandemic, shoppers are expected to buy items online in unprecedented numbers, causing an onslaught of scams, phishing attacks, and other hacking methods.

During the holiday shopping season last year, researchers found that social media scams, domain impersonation scams, and phishing scams were the most common types of attacks. The scams aim to steal credentials and payment data from shoppers, in some cases distributing malware onto their systems. Experts state that hacking will likely be a huge concern for this year’s Cyber Monday and Black Friday, particularly as attackers obtain more sophisticated scamming styles.

