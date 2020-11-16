Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 1,000 people detained in Belarus in a single day following protester’s death

16 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

According to Belarus human rights watchdog Viasna, over 1,000 protestors were detained across the country amid backlash over the death of Roman Bondarenko, a painter, veteran, and anti-government protestor. The demonstrations were sparked when Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August presidential elections, which protestors claim were rigged in his favor. This represents the largest number of detentions in a single day since the commencement of the protests. Viasna reports that they estimate that 25,000 Belarusians have been arrested in connection to the demonstrations since August.

This past Sunday marked the fourteenth week in a row in which there were widespread protests demanding that Lukashenko resign. Lukashenko has ruled over Belarus for 26 consecutive years. Bondarenko’s death at a Minsk hospital following severe beatings from security forces has sparked renewed outrage in the demonstrators, who state it was an unnecessary use of violence that cost the young man, 31, his life.

Read More: At least 1,000 people detained in Belarus in a single day following protester’s death

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Poland needs calm to discuss disputed abortion ruling, government says

November 5, 2020

Protesters clash with police in northern Italy as anger mounts over Covid-19 restrictions

October 27, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2