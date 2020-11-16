Apple has recently released three critical security updates affecting macOS Big Sur 11.0, macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, and macOS Mojave 10.14.6. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced the patches in a notice released earlier this week urging consumers to update their devices as soon as possible. This latest update follows a November release in which Apple published patches for all non-mac platforms.

The security updates fix over 58 separate vulnerabilities spanning the operating system. The majority of the flaws exist in the 11.0 version of macOS Big Sur, according to apple. Only three major vulnerabilities were patched in High Sierre and Mojave. The CISA recommends that organizations implement the patches and update to the newest OS version immediately.

Read More: Apple Issues Security Updates