AI, ML Tech ‘Needed Today’ to Enhance Decision-Making Process at the Edge, DOD Officials Say

Earlier this week, Pentagon officials announced that they were seeking ways to capitalize on the potential of machine learning and artificial intelligence for automating the decision making processes from a tactical standpoint. In 2019, the Defense Department released a digital modernization strategy that highlighted the uses of AI and machine learning, stating that leveraging this tech was one of its four main goals for enabling information sharing across agencies. This goal is starting to come to light, with more applications for cutting edge solutions being submitted to the government.

The techniques have already been applied to some exercises, such as natural language processing to capture data, text, and voice streams. This military exercise allows the data to be inputted into a common field and analyzed to highlight a range of issues in combat, suggesting which are the most pressing for the combat commander to act on.

