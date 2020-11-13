U.S. Cases Top 150,000 for First Time

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the US has reported more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The spike is driven by record infection counts in more than a dozen US states. The nation’s total number of cases is now 10.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. California has become the second state in the country, following Texas, to reach one million total cases statewide.

Illinois, Ohio, and Minnesota have all been reporting record numbers of infections, as cases were on the rise in the first week of November. Pennsylvania and Indiana each recorded more than 6,000 cases in one day, according to authorities. Other states recording record numbers since March include Colorado, Utah, South and North Dakota, Oregon, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The rising cases are pushing hospitals as they struggle to accommodate the surge in COVID hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, authorities report that there were over 12,000 COVID patients in ICUs across the country, the highest number since May 2.

