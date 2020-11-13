On Thursday, a lawsuit filed by Amazon against Instagram and TikTok users was made public. The lawsuit alleges that 13 individuals on the platforms were using their power to sell counterfeit luxury goods and lure followers into buying fake products, deceiving Amazon in the process. The influencers would post content about counterfeit items listed on Amazon but disguised as other products

According to the lawsuit, the users posted photos of counterfeit products with links to the listing on Amazon. Amazon claims that this puts them in a questionable situation, and therefore they are pursuing legal action. The influencers allegedly conspired with the Amazon sellers to promote disguised counterfeit goods peddled through Amazon. Amazon claims it was not aware of the fraudulent listings and is working to take them all down.

Read More: Amazon files lawsuit against Instagram, TikTok influencers over ‘dupe’ sales scam