Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 12 times limit, says IAEA

The IAEA did not identify where exactly they found the nuclear material in the report, which was distributed to its member states. There is no evidence that the suspected site was being used to process uranium, however, it may have been storing the sensitive material. In addition to the stockpile violations, Iran has been enriching uranium to a purity scale of 4.5%, which is far above the 3.67% threshold set forth in the 2015 agreement. The IAEA is allegedly still assessing two suspected nuclear sites.