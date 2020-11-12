Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 12 times limit, says IAEA
According to global watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has built up a stockpile of more than 12 times the amount of enriched uranium allowed under an international agreement made in 2015. The IAEA states that the country’s uranium stockpile has reached more than 2,442kg. Iran has claimed that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, however, the stockpile has concerned world leaders and policymakers around the world.
The IAEA did not identify where exactly they found the nuclear material in the report, which was distributed to its member states. There is no evidence that the suspected site was being used to process uranium, however, it may have been storing the sensitive material. In addition to the stockpile violations, Iran has been enriching uranium to a purity scale of 4.5%, which is far above the 3.67% threshold set forth in the 2015 agreement. The IAEA is allegedly still assessing two suspected nuclear sites.
