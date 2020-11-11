CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware Criminals Demand $11 Million From Video Game Giant Capcom

11 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Japanese gaming giant Capcom has been hit with a ransomware attack, and the operators are requesting an $11 million payment. The company has been raking in millions, roughly $90 million in revenue in 2019, making it an appealing target. The company announced that the attack had resulted in some of their internal networks being taken offline. Capcom first detected the unauthorized access to its systems on November 2nd, although it is unclear how long the ransomware operators went unnoticed.

Nearly 2,000 of Capcom’s servers were compromised in the attack, and the attackers allegedly stole 1TB of data including tax documents, financial statements, personnel data, chats, emails, and customers’ personal information. Capcom is working closely with law enforcement to determine the best course of action regarding the pending ransom demand.

