Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned en masse following an incident in which China removed four of their like-minded colleagues. The resignation comes amid a decision passed by Beijing allowing the city’s government to dismiss politicians posing a threat to national security. The lawmakers decided to exit the city legislature in solidarity and focus efforts elsewhere. This will be the first time since 1997 that the body has no opposition party or dissenting voices.

The dismissal of the four opposition legislators was viewed as an attempt to push dissenting voices off of the lawmaking group to be able to further restrict Hong Kong’s freedoms. The new dismissal law brings up somber memories of the implementation of China’s controversial national security law imposed in June that allowed China to exercise an extreme amount of control over politics in the city.