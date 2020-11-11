Global RiskNews BriefsPolitical Risk

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling

11 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned en masse following an incident in which China removed four of their like-minded colleagues. The resignation comes amid a decision passed by Beijing allowing the city’s government to dismiss politicians posing a threat to national security. The lawmakers decided to exit the city legislature in solidarity and focus efforts elsewhere. This will be the first time since 1997 that the body has no opposition party or dissenting voices.

The dismissal of the four opposition legislators was viewed as an attempt to push dissenting voices off of the lawmaking group to be able to further restrict Hong Kong’s freedoms. The new dismissal law brings up somber memories of the implementation of China’s controversial national security law imposed in June that allowed China to exercise an extreme amount of control over politics in the city.

Read More: Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Czech Intel Report Targets Russian, Chinese Spies

November 12, 2020

Brazil suspends trials of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, citing ‘serious adverse event’

November 10, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2