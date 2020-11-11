EU Agrees on Tighter Rules for Surveillance Tech Exports

On Monday, the European Union agreed to implement stricter regulations on the sale and export of cyber-surveillance technology. EU lawmakers reached a deal on new restrictions for dual-use goods like facial recognition technology, biometric data tech, and spyware to prevent spreading them to areas in which they may be used to violate human rights. European companies will now have to apply for a special government license to export certain products.

Exported products will also have to meet expanded criteria to include requirements on whether the technology sale poses a risk to human rights internationally. The technology covered under the new restrictions also includes high-performance computers, certain chemicals, and drones. Some lawmakers called the ruling a win for global human rights as authoritarian regimes will no longer be able to easily and secretly purchase advanced European cyber-surveillance products.

