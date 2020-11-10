Walmart To Test Robotic Deliveries With Electric Cruise Self-Driving Vehicles

Walmart is seeking to launch a pilot program in collaboration with General Motors to learn whether robotic deliveries are compatible with its retail operations. The project, named Cruise, is planning to begin operating in 2021, looking to provide customers with self-driving vehicles to deliver groceries and other goods to suburban Phoenix customers. Cruise has reported that it plans to use electricity generated entirely from renewable resources, which contributes to the program’s goal of reducing its carbon emissions.

Customers will be able to place an order from Walmart and have it delivered contact free to their homes via an electric self-driving car. This technology will be the first of its kind in terms of services offered by retail giants. This may save customers time and money while helping to combat the global climate change crisis the world is facing. The number of vehicles available and the financial details of the project are not yet available.

