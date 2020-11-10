Russian peacekeepers deploy to Nagorno-Karabakh after ceasefire deal

On Tuesday, Russian peacekeepers were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh, the site of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to border disputes and complaints that each country was violating policies. The peacekeeping troops were sent as part of a ceasefire deal that ended six weeks of escalation and heavy fighting within the region.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan will be able to maintain control over territorial gains made during the conflict. Armenia must give up control of a slew of territories between now and December 1. Armenia’s defense ministry announced that since the peace deal, no fighting had occurred and stability had been restored in Nagorno-Karabakh.

