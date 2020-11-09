Covid vaccine: First ‘milestone’ vaccine offers 90% protection

Pfizer and BioNTech have developed the first effective COVID-19 vaccine, boasting a success rate of 90% in the preliminary analysis. The vaccine has been tested on over 43,000 people spanning six different countries. No health concerns have been raised throughout the trial process. The companies are now seeking emergency approval to begin administering the vaccine by the end of the month.

The vaccine has been heavily sought after as countries struggle with overflowing hospitals and economic crises as a result of lockdown measures or lack thereof. There are a dozen different vaccine variants in the final stages of testing, however, this vaccine is the first to show concrete results. The vaccine trains the body to make antibodies and injects the virus’s genetic code in order to do so. The vaccine would require two doses, three weeks apart.