Compal, the second-largest laptop manufacturer in the world, hit by ransomware

Compal, an electronics company and computer manufacturer for Apple, Dell, HP, Toshiba, and other high-profile clients has been hit with a ransomware attack over the weekend. The Taiwan-based company was allegedly targeted by the DoppelPaymer ransomware gang. Cybersecurity researchers determined the organization behind the attack after assessing the ransom note delivered to Compal employees.

The incident was discovered on Sunday morning and may have impacted as much as 30% of Compal’s systems. Compal has since been working on reinstalling encrypted workstations and ensuring that all employees’ important files are backed up on untouched systems. Compal admitted that the company had suffered from a security breach, but denied that the incident was the result of ransomware. However, reports from employees within the company tell a different story.

