Bolivia’s Luis Arce sworn in as president as socialists return to power

Luis Arce, the leader of Bolivia’s socialist party, was inaugurated as President on Sunday, closing out a tumultuous presidency lead by Evo Morales. Morales was ousted from office last year due to extensive protests against his rule. Arce was sworn in yesterday in La Paz, and leaders from across the region attended the ceremony. Senior officials from Iran, Chile, and Venezuela were also in attendance, according to local CNN reports.

Although Morales did not attend Arce’s ceremony, he plans to return to Bolivia on Monday and travel to his rural stronghold in Chapare to avoid conflict with the public. Arce has become Bolivia’s 67th president following his victory in the October elections. Arce was formerly an economy minister attributed with being the architect behind rapid growth under Morales. Arce is a member of Bolivia’s Movement to Socialism party, marking a turning point in policy for the country.