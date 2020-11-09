Biden’s New Covid-19 Task Force, Staffed By Health Experts, To Meet As U.S. Approaches 10 Million Cases

New US President-elect Joe Biden has announced a renewed COVID-19 task force made up of public health experts and doctors. This is seemingly part of Biden’s extensive plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as the US creeps towards 10 million total cases amassed over the past several months. The pandemic has killed 237,000 Americans thus far. The task force does not have any authorities until Biden is sworn in in January, but plans to establish priorities for the new administration.

The task force will meet today in Delaware, joining together two former Trump administration officials, Rick Bright and Luciana Borio, the former head of Biomedical Research and Development Authority and the former director for medical and biodefense preparedness respectively. Other notable figures include several well-known surgeons and the best epidemiologists in the US. The bipartisan task force will include both Republican and Democratic governors as well.

