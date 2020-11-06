VA Makes Moves to 3D Print and Produce Medical Devices In-House

The Veteran’s Affairs Health Administration has been developing medical device manufacturing facilities within their hospitals in hopes of 3D printing medical equipment. The VA is aiming to personalize its patient care and steer the production of health-related instruments. Additive manufacturing solutions provider 3D systems announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with the agency to aid their efforts in the 3D printing for the medical solutions industry.

3D Systems will be installing 3D printers at VHA sites, as well as helping them to create quality management systems that include processes, documentation, and training to get VHA staff compliant as medical device manufacturers. 3D Systems is well known for its production of 3D printing software, hardware, materials, and other products and was formed over 30 years ago.

