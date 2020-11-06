UN and EU slam Israel after West Bank demolition leaves 73 Palestinians homeless

The United Nations and the European Union have heavily condemned the demolition of a large portion of a Palestinian community on behalf of the Israeli military. The community, which is located in the West Bank, has left 73 people, including 41 children, homeless during a pandemic. The UN criticized the Israeli move, calling it the largest forced displacement incident in over four years. Israel claims that the community was destroyed due to seven tents and eight pens illegally constructed in a firing zone in the Jordan Valley.

Israel also stated that the enforcement was carried out in light of authorities and procedures. Some of the Palestinians left homeless by the demolition claim they were given no warning of the impending demolition, only realizing what was happening when bulldozers appeared on the scene. The Palestinians were allegedly given no chance to collect belongings or take properties. One man, Abu Al-Kabsh, was interviewed while buying rain covers to protect his cousin and his two-day-old infant, all of whom are now without protection from the elements.