Russian lawmakers consider bill that would give Putin lifelong immunity from prosecution

06 Nov 2020 OODA Analyst

Russian lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would prohibit the prosecution of current president Vladamir Putin following his eventual retirement. The bill would also grant all former presidents lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution beyond their terms of office, according to state media. If Putin decides to leave office, he would be protected from any criminal investigation or prosecution. Currently, Russian presidents cannot be prosecuted for crimes committed while in office, however, the bill would extend the immunity to the president’s lifetime, rather than time in office.

The bill was submitted by a parliamentary group that was tasked with assessing controversial constitutional amendments set forth by Putin earlier this year. The group stated that the order would act against unjustified persecution of the former head of state, adding that it is important to recognize the president’s role in the system of public authority. The legislation must not go through three readings within the lower house of the parliament, review in the upper house, and finally signed by Putin to go into effect.

