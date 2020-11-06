A recent cyberattack has hit six hospitals within the UVM Health Network, and each is now experiencing significant network problems hindering their healthcare capabilities. The attack occurred on October 25, and the governor of Vermont has now tasked the National Gaurd with aiding the University of Vermont Health Network in responding to the serious cybersecurity incident. Outages across a number of systems have been witnessed, and non-urgent elective procedures have been rescheduled at the Burlington location.

According to reports, the staff has been unable to access appointment schedules and patient information. Other disruptions include the cancellation of sleep studies and outpatient radiology scans. Waiting times have been longer than usual and electronic communication between the Home Health & Hospice center in Colchester and the UVM Medical Center has been rendered useless by the outage. The National Gaurd’s Combined Cyber Response Team 1 will soon assist the UVM Network’s IT team with reviewing UVM computers and devices.

Read More: National Guard to Help Vermont Health Network After Cyber-Attack